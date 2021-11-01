NYC Democratic Party Mayoral Nominee Eric Adams And City Council District 5 Nominee Julie Menin Hold Get Out The Vote Rally Yesterday In Carl Schurz Park Across East River From Roosevelt Island - Republican NYC Council Nominee Mark Foley Campaigns Nearby Too
NYC Election day for Mayor, City
Council, Public Advocate, Comptroller and Borough President is tomorrow November
2. The Roosevelt Island polling location is at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street) from
6 am to 9 PM.
A sample ballot is here.
NYC Democratic Party Mayoral nominee Eric Adams and NYC Council District 5 (covering Roosevelt Island, Upper East Side and East Harlem) Democratic Party Nominee Julie Menin held a Get Out The Vote campaign rally yesterday afternoon in Carl Schurz park across the East River from Roosevelt Island.
Democratic Party Nyc Mayoral nominee @ericadamsfornyc at campaign rally joining with Roosevelt Island & UES Nyc Council District 5 nominee @JulieMenin in Carl Schurz Park across from Roosevelt Island today. Greets Halloween Trick or Treaters and says he’s wearing costume tonight pic.twitter.com/q2ficFquMF— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) October 31, 2021
Speaking to his supporters, Mr Adams said:
... We must be safe in our city.
The prerequisite to prosperity is public safety and justice and they go together. We don't have to divide the two.
We could have a new ecosystem of public safety that would include us all. The good guys must win and they wear blue uniforms and blue jeans.
I want people to see that. But I also wanted people to know about my high income earners those who are demonized. Those 65 000 that pay 51% of our income taxes. I wanted people to know about their donation to our museums , their donation into programs to help fill the gap, their donations to foundations. Those donations go to the museums and to Broadway and to use their discretionary dollars to help our community.
We're not dividing our city. There's the ecosystem of those who drive the limousine should be paid good salaries and those who sit in the back of the limousine should be in this city. That's what this city is about and that's how it becomes a great city...
... the beauty of diversity, that's our secret weapon. That is who we are. I mean this is the only country that does dream attached to it's name. There's no French dream there's no German dream there's no Polish dream but there's an American dream....
... I am so excited, I was waiting to say just get Julie elected so we could have a partner. Her competency, we have done so much together throughout the years...
Here are the full remarks from Mr. Adams
Ms Menin said:
... I cannot tell you how fired up I am about this election, about my election, about Eric Adams election, about the whole Democratic ticket, Alvin Brag, Mark Levine the whole ticket. And I'm fired up because we're the party of science, we're the party of facts, we're the party that is going to fund our public schools, we're the party that's going to build affordable housing, we're the party that's going to make our communities safe and make sure that we have equal justice and accountability. That is what this party is about....
Now let's get out and vote.
Local Democratic elected officials came out to support Eric Adams and Julie
Menin yesterday including Senator
Chuck Schumer,
Congresswoman
Carolyn Maloney,
Borough President
Gale Brewer, NY
State Senator
Jose Serrano, NY State Assembly Member
Rebecca Seawright
and NYC Council Member
Ben Kallos.
NYC Council District 5 Republican nominee Mark Foley was also campaigning at the entrance to Carl Schurz Park.
According to Mr Foley the number one issue is::
... public safety and police. We support refunding, restoring, reforming and respecting the police and that's what's separating us from my opponent who promised substantial cuts to the NYPD budget in a substantial not superficial way. That message doesn't resonate in this district...
... I support the vaccine. I do not support a mandate. I think it's terrible what's happening now that these people, these front-line workers who last year were hailed as heroes are being kicked to the curb fired and they're not even allowed to get unemployment and it's just that's unconscionable to me....
Curtis Sliwa is the Republican Nominee for NYC Mayor.
My 24 hour "Get Out The Vote" effort throughout New York City continues.— Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) November 1, 2021
Remember to get out tomorrow & Vote for me, CURTIS SLIWA pic.twitter.com/MlRr47MTgq
Thank you to everyone who attended our GOTV rally with the Upper East Side's next Councilmember, @JulieMenin! Early voting may be over, but New Yorkers still have Tuesday, Election Day, to make their voices heard! Polls are open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM! pic.twitter.com/gyXMpVmVCg— Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) October 31, 2021
Amazing energy and crowd at our joint GOTV rally. We are the party of science. We are the party of facts. We are the party to lift up New Yorkers in an equitable and just recovery. VOTE! 🗳@ericadamsfornyc pic.twitter.com/TljQzJCo4h— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) October 31, 2021
“You couldn’t find a better person than Julie Menin. She is indefatigable. Every job she has had - she has put her all into. Her heart, her soul, her brain. She has done an utterly amazing job and I know she will be a great Councilman.” Thanks @chuckschumer pic.twitter.com/b1WfYVfHRc— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) November 1, 2021
This Tuesday, Yorkville, Carnegie Hill, Lenox Hill, and Sutton Place residents will vote for their new Councilmember. @JulieMenin is the clear choice! I’ve worked w/ her on Census efforts & have seen firsthand her dedication to NYC. Proud to support her this afternoon to #GOTV pic.twitter.com/fN2h8hk6DT— Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) October 31, 2021
0 comments :
Post a Comment