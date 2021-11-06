Live Music Every Friday Night At Roosevelt Island's Granny Annie's, Take A Listen To Johnny Cash's Ring Of Fire - Boozy Hot Chocolate & Warm Mulled Cider On A Cold Night Too
Roosevelt Island's
Granny Annie's Bar & Kitchen
is hosting
live music every Friday night from 7 - 10 PM with Derek Dempsey. Here's a little of Johnny Cash's Ring of
Fire from last night.
The weather is starting to get cold. Stay warm with a Granny Annies Boozy Hot Chocolate
or worm mulled cider.
Granny Annie's has also had a County Bluegrass Sunday Brunch. Not sure if they still do.
More info about menu, delivery and upcoming events at Granny Annie's website.
0 comments :
Post a Comment