Sponsored Post - November 2 Election Day For NYC Mayor, City Council, Public Advocate, Comptroller And Borough President - Roosevelt Island Voting Location At PS/IS 217, Take A Look At Sample Ballot

November 2 Election Day For NYC Mayor, City Council, Public Advocate, Comptroller And Borough President - Roosevelt Island Voting Location At PS/IS 217, Take A Look At Sample Ballot
New York City 2021 Early Voting ending today.. Election Day voting is Tuesday, November 2. On the ballot are candidates for:
- Mayor,
- City Council,
- Public Advocate,
- Comptroller and
- Borough President
Roosevelt Island November 2 voting location is at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street). Hours are 6:00 Am - 9 PM.
Here's the sample ballot for Roosevelt Island voters.
More info at the NYC Board of Elections website.
