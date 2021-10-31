Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sponsored Post - November 2 Election Day For NYC Mayor, City Council, Public Advocate, Comptroller And Borough President - Roosevelt Island Voting Location At PS/IS 217, Take A Look At Sample Ballot

New York City 2021 Early Voting ending today.. Election Day voting is Tuesday, November 2. On the ballot are candidates for:

  • Mayor,
  • City Council,
  • Public Advocate,
  • Comptroller and 
  • Borough President


 
Roosevelt Island November 2 voting location is at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street). Hours are 6:00 Am - 9 PM.

Here's the sample ballot for Roosevelt Island voters.

More info at the NYC Board of Elections website.

