Thursday, November 4, 2021

More Roosevelt Island Zero Waste Initiatives - Eileen Fisher Free Renew, Reuse And Rewear Women's Clothing Giveaway At RI Carter Burden Senior Center Saturday November 6 - Over 1 Thousand Pieces Available, Open To Entire RI Community

Another example of the Roosevelt Island Zero Waste movement taking place Saturday November 6. As previously reported, the annual Roosevelt Island Pumpkin Smash, turning Halloween waste into nutrient rich compost, returns to the Manhattan Park lawn this Saturday.

The Eileen Fisher clothing company has a sustainability program to recycle their clothes. According to the Eileen Fisher website:

Welcome to RENEW, a take-back program that gives EILEEN FISHER clothes life beyond your closet. You bring back your old pieces, we find them another home—or turn them into entirely new designs....
The Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Senior Center (546 Main Street) is hosting a free Renew, Reuse and Rewear Clothing Giveaway of Eileen Fisher women's clothing on Saturday November 6 from 10 AM - 1 PM.

Roosevelt Island Senior Center Executive Director Lisa Fernandez adds:
Open to the entire Roosevelt Island community. We picked up 1,000 pieces of clothing this morning!!
Here's more on the Eileen Fisher Renew program.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 3:45:00 PM

