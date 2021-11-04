More Roosevelt Island Zero Waste Initiatives - Eileen Fisher Free Renew, Reuse And Rewear Women's Clothing Giveaway At RI Carter Burden Senior Center Saturday November 6 - Over 1 Thousand Pieces Available, Open To Entire RI Community
Another example of the Roosevelt Island
Zero Waste movement
taking place Saturday November 6. As previously reported, the annual
Roosevelt Island Pumpkin Smash, turning Halloween waste into nutrient rich compost, returns to the
Manhattan Park lawn this Saturday.
The Eileen Fisher clothing company has a sustainability program to recycle their clothes. According to the Eileen Fisher website:
Welcome to RENEW, a take-back program that gives EILEEN FISHER clothes life beyond your closet. You bring back your old pieces, we find them another home—or turn them into entirely new designs....
The Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Senior Center (546 Main Street) is hosting a free Renew, Reuse and Rewear Clothing Giveaway of Eileen Fisher women's clothing on Saturday November 6 from 10 AM - 1 PM.
Meet Eileen Fisher: She has made sustainability a priority through her Renew and Waste No More initiatives which repurposes garments to make artisanal textiles. See the full list here: https://t.co/B0k2PMKeSr #ForbesOver50 pic.twitter.com/YydBvsOsSG— Forbes (@Forbes) August 12, 2021
Open to the entire Roosevelt Island community. We picked up 1,000 pieces of clothing this morning!!Here's more on the Eileen Fisher Renew program.
Cynthia Power, Director, EILEEN FISHER Renew, describes the various ways the brand is taking back, reselling, and upcycling garments as well as recycling efforts to reduce the amount of textile waste in landfills: https://t.co/glCUW7aDTs— WhatTheyThink (@whattheythink) June 29, 2021
