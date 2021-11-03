Sponsored Post - Return Of The Great Annual Roosevelt Island Pumpkin Smash With NYC Compost Hosted By Big Reuse Saturday November 6 At Manhattan Park Lower Lawn - You're Invited To Give New Life As Nutrient Rich Compost To Halloween Waste
Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn Founder Christina Delfico reports:
The RETURN of PUMPKIN SMASH!
Don’t let your Pumpkins haunt the landfill! Please join us for a smashing good time (rain or shine) Saturday, November 2nd from 11am to 2pm on Manhattan Park’s lower lawn (between building #20 and #30 facing Manhattan’s skyline). All are welcome to this free event.
Get your pumpkin therapy on!
Come smash, chop and throw pumpkins to break ‘em into bits so that our partners from NYC Compost Project hosted by Big Reuse can give ‘em a new life as nutrient-rich compost, which comes right back to amend our island soils.
Delicious cakes made locally by Andrea, cider and cookies from our farmers market will make this day even sweeter. We welcome bringing your own mug to help us reduce waste and to keep the neighborhood clean and green.
Fan favorite, the leaf crunch, is back too, so please bring your favorite fallen leaves on your way to the Smash to add to the pile!
This is one of our favorite events and helps hit home that food scraps are not trash but valuable.
Thanks to partners Manhattan Park and RIOC for making this event possible. And to Coach Scot’s baseball players and the Girl Scouts for volunteering.
Local Anthony Longo and son, co-founders of @grin_10044 , say “Roll through to check out the new Bam!Boo! Bowling experiment too!”
There will be a Halloween costume drop box for costumes no longer needed and a used battery tube.
Big Reuse has returned to support this Pumpkin Smash on Roosevelt Island but they never really left. Thanks to their ongoing support, and that of the local Haki Compost Collective volunteers, residents have now dropped over 200,000 pounds of food scraps each Saturday from 9am to 2pm for composting since 2015.
One third of NYC’s waste stream is organic waste so let’s get that out of our buildings and back into the soil. @nyczerowaste
A bit grumpy about composting?
Stop by the ScanScrap table for the unveiling of new supportive initiative for those not convinced.
Be sure to visit partner tables including longtime supporters from the RI Garden Club, who will highlight our worm friends, and iDig2Learn to find out more about Haki composting initiatives.
See you at the Smash!
Here are scenes from 2017 Roosevelt Island Pumpkin Smash
