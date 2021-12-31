Friday, December 31, 2021

Best Wishes From Roosevelt Island For A Happy And Healthy New Year In 2022 - Good Riddance 2021, Next Year Will Be Better!!!!!

This was said last year too, but let's start 2022 with hope for a much better year than last.

Hopefully, next year we'll be able to celebrate the New Year. Enjoy my traditional last song of the year from Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes together with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band .
We're havin' a party
Everybody's swinging
Dancing to the music
On the radio
So listen, Mr. DJ
Keep those records playing
'Cause I'm having such a good time
Dancing with my baby

 

Best Wishes to you all for A Happy and Healthy New Year in 2022.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:21:00 PM

