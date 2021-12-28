Roosevelt Island Proposed 2022-23 Budget And Appointment Of New VP Of Operations On Agenda For December 29 RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting - You Can Watch Meeting Via Video Conference And Submit Question Or Comment
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors will meet 5:30 PM Wednesday December 29, via video conference.
You can watch the Board meeting here and ask questions or share concerns about Roosevelt Island issues during the opening Public Session before the start of the meeting. Submit your written question or comment here.
But be aware that RIOC Board Members and staff usually do not respond to questions during the Public Session though they sometimes they may do so or address the subject during the actual Board meeting.
Among the items on the December 29 Agenda are:
Approval of the Proposed RIOC Budget
for Fiscal Year 2022-23 (Board Action Required)
- 3- Appointment of Debra Kustka to the Position of Vice President of Operations of the Corporation (Board Action Required)
Proposed RIOC 2022-23 budget.
