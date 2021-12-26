Sad News, Roosevelt Island Pioneer Frank Bernard Gibbs Passed Away December 21 At The Age Of 87, Community Activist, Loyal Friend, Cabrini Church Usher, Deputy Boxing Commissioner & Sharp Dressed Man - Condolences To His Family, Friends & Neighbors
Frank Bernard Gibbs passed away December 17, 2021 at the age of 87.
According the obituary of Mr Gibbs shared by his family:
Frank Bernard Gibbs was the seventh child born to Charles and Ann Gibbs on September 10, 1934 in the Bronx. Frank was predeceased by his siblings Angelita Brunstorff, Eugenia Mitchell, Inez Gibbs, Bernadette Bovell and twin brothers Isaac and Charles Gibbs.
Frank lived a full life in his short 87 years on earth. He was a tailor, a surrogate’s court clerk, a deputy boxing commissioner, community activist and loyal friend. He was a devout catholic and served as an usher at St. Francis Cabrini Church on Roosevelt Island. Frank always put his best foot forward. Many will see Frank in their minds eye dressed in a sharp suit and tie, shoes and a hat. He knew how to dress and would say ‘we got to look sharp’.
He talked of growing up in the Bronx and playing stick ball. Frank would visit the Bronx regularly to reminisce with friends and family. He worked at Strecker Memorial Laboratory on Roosevelt Island before it was developed into a residential community. The island made an impression as he left his beloved Bronx and made Roosevelt Island his home in the 1970’s.
Frank increased his family of friends and became family to many on this small island. Frank Gibbs made it a point to get involved in his community. He successfully worked to bring a farmer’s market to Roosevelt Island, he was a founding member of the Roosevelt Island Garden Club, he planned countless trips for the Roosevelt Island Seniors to Atlantic City, Ocean City, Niagara Falls, wineries, etc.
Frank enjoyed life, music, food, laughter and friends. His love of salsa music matched that of a Puerto Rican. He even walked the Puerto Rican Day Parade for many years. He could name drop with the best of them, but did not have to do that. His relationships with politicians and musicians were well documented.
He leaves to cherish his memories: sister-in-law Shirley Gibbs; nieces Deborah Gulledge, Shirlene Gibbs-Fletcher and Stacey Gibbs; great nephews Darnell Leslie and Georvhari Fletcher; great nieces Syretta Broden (Mathias) and ShirBriya Fletcher; great-great nephews Darren Leslie and Sadiq Broden and great-great nieces Matea and Serena Broden and so many friends.
Condolences to the family, friends and neighbors of Roosevelt Island pioneer Mr. Frank Bernard Gibbs.
