Sponsored Post - The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club Invites You To Start The 2022 New Year With Adult Beginners Tennis Instruction And Learn About The Variety Of Programs Available For Roosevelt Island Residents - Great Exercise, Meet New People & Discover The Game
The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club invites you to start the 2022 New Year with their Adult Beginners Tennis Instruction and learn about the Variety of Programs available for Roosevelt Island residents.Pam Glick, the new General Manager of the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club, describes some of the Tennis programs available for Roosevelt Island residents
together with former GM Steve O'Keefe.
Get on the courts and in the game!
Adult QuickStart Tennis makes it happen!
Start your fall the fun way – with tennis customized for adult beginners! You’ll get great exercise, meet new people and discover the game. Once you pick up a racquet, you may never want to put it down!
Here’s what you’ll get, right here at RIRC.
• Beginner and Advanced Beginner Adult Programs
• Learning that’s fast & fun
• Basics like rules, stroke technique, basic singles & doubles strategy
• Move on to racquet & rally skills
• Plus much more!
Just $249/for 9 full hours of group instruction!
Sign up today! Classes are forming year-round.
Contact Pam Glick at pglick@advantagetennisclubs.com or Tony Huber at thuber@advantagetennisclubs.com or call 212.935.0250 ext 811Schedule your free tour and level evaluation.
