Eventful And Busy First Day On The Job For NYC Mayor Eric Adams - Times Square New Year's Swearing In Ceremony, Takes Subway To Work, Witnesses Assault, Homeless In Subway Car, NYPD Officer Shot, Extends Indoors Vaccination Proof Emergency Order And Makes First Address To The City
>
An eventful and busy first day on the job for new NYC Mayor Eric Adams.
@NYCMayor calls 911 to report an assault in progress as he awaits a train from Brooklyn to City Hall. He does not identify himself as the new mayor pic.twitter.com/ebHyPNX7dt— Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) January 1, 2022
Here at City Hall for his first day as @NYCMayor, Eric Adams said he’s going to do what every day New Yorkers do — take the subway, work hard. pic.twitter.com/PvGYoGifg9— katie honan (@katie_honan) January 1, 2022
>
In one car you have a somewhat drunk man trying to chat with @NYCMayor, another person yelling at him and someone else sleeping on the train. pic.twitter.com/8wixgJcT1I— Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) January 1, 2022
>
LIVE NOW: @NYCMayor Eric Adams and @NYPDPC Keechant Sewell brief the press outside the @NYPD103Pct in Jamaica, Queens. https://t.co/hEP0bQJ5iT— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 1, 2022
The first Executive Order will continue the existing state of emergency orders put in place by the previous administration.— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 1, 2022
The second order will extend the Key to the City order, which requires proof of vaccination for several indoor settings. pic.twitter.com/hQZOB6cEd0
Good luck Mayor Adams!
Our focus in the weeks and months ahead will be on beating back the #Omicron surge and putting our city on a path toward an equitable recovery. We'll work day in and day out to get that done.— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 1, 2022
0 comments :
Post a Comment