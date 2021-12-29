Roosevelt Island Is One Of Safest NYC Communities But Package Theft Popping Up During Holiday Season Says RIOC PSD Chief To RIRA Public Safety Committee Meeting - Only 12 Roosevelt Island Felonies Thru November, Watch Discussion Of Roosevelt Island Public Safety Issues
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp
(RIOC)
Public Safety Department (PSD) Chief Kevin Brown regularly attends meetings of the Roosevelt Island
Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) chaired by
Erin Feeley-Nahem continuing the community policing policy practices established by former PSD
Chief Jack McManus.
Chief Brown reports to the PSC about recent PSD activities and learns about Roosevelt Island Public Safety concerns and issues from PSC members during these meetings. The dialogue is valuable in keeping lines of communications open between PSD and the Roosevelt Island community as well as an opportunity for the community to hear the perspective of PSD on a variety of issues.
Chief Brown told the December 21, 2021 RIRA PSC meeting attendees:
... I believe that this is one of the safest communities in New York City. The crime stats say that this is one of the safest communities in the city.
We had one grand larceny and two assaults for three crimes for the month of November and for the year we've had 12 felonies ... which means that the numbers in our community are are very very low...
... The one thing that is popping up on the Island are packages being stolen during the Christmas season....
Among the issues discussed at the December 21 RIRA PSC meeting with Chief Brown were:
- Dangerous streets, potholes and sidewalk conditions,
- Bike Safety Signage and Placement,
- Delivery Packages Left In Building Lobbies Being Stolen
- Building Vertical Patrols
- Homeless living in Motorgate
- Will PSD Enforce Mask Mandate For Roosevelt Island Store Employees
- Issuing Summons For Street U Turns
Below is the current staffing, hiring process and employment training orientation for the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department.
Contact RIRA PSC Chair Erin Feeley-Nahem for more info or to attend a future meeting.
