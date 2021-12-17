Friday, December 17, 2021

Sponsored Post - Wengerd Family Farmers Market Wishes A Blessed Christmas Season And A Wonderful 2022 New Year To Roosevelt Island Community - Open This Saturday But Closed Christmas And New Year's Day So Stock Up Tomorrow With Your Needs

The Wengerd Family,

operators of the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market, wish you a Blessed Christmas season and a wonderful 2022 New Year.

The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market at Motorgate Plaza under the Helix

is open early morning to mid afternoon on Saturdays in good weather and bad offering a wide variety of healthy and delicious tasting fruits, vegetables 

and much more.

The Roosevelt Island Wengerd Family Farmers Market is open this Saturday December 18, but will close the following two Saturdays for Christmas Day and New Year's Day. They will be back Saturday January 8 so make sure you stock up tomorrow with your needs.

Eat Fresh, Eat Local and Eat Healthy at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market.

