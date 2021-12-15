You're Invited To Pandemic Island Creating An Archive Community Circle Gathering Saturday December 18 - Share And Preserve Your Personal Covid Lockdown Memories And Stories
Roosevelt Island resident and artist Thom Heyer reports:
Hi Friends--As many of you know, Peter Yearwood from Open Doors & I have been working this Fall on a project called Pandemic Island: Creating an Archive.1.) Do you have a memory of the first day and/or months of the lockdown & how did that feel?2.) Was there any routine or anything specific you did to help you cope during this time?3.) What do you want to make sure is recorded and not forgotten from what you experienced in the pandemic?We're having our final Community Circle Gathering with light refreshments this Saturday 12//18/21 at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd from 3--4:30pm. It will be an informal time of sharing within the circle of what we've & other's have been able to do in the community. We also welcome any of your personal experiences as well! Feel free to pop-in or stay for the duration.........We look forward to seeing you Saturday--Most sincerely:Thom Heyer & Peter Yearwood*PLEASE NOTE--Mask & proof of vaccination or negative test required to enter event
Here's more info on the Pandemic Island: Creating An Archive project.
