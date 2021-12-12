Sunday, December 12, 2021

"The Girl Puzzle" Monument Honoring Journalist Nelly Bly Designed By Artist Amanda Mathews Is Not Only A Local Roosevelt Island Story, It's National News And Was Covered By CBS Saturday Morning TV Program - Watch The Video


 

The ribbon cutting and opening ceremony of last Friday's "The Girl Puzzle" monument honoring journalist Nelly Bly at Lighthouse Park is not only a local Roosevelt Island story.

"The Girl Puzzle" Nelly Bly monument, designed by Amanda Mathews, is also a national story and was covered by the CBS Saturday Morning TV program. Watch the video, it's well done and informative.
 

Also, here are the remarks of Ms Mathews at "The Girl Puzzle" ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on Friday December 11, 2021.

More on "The Girl Puzzle" at this prior post.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:43:00 PM

