"The Girl Puzzle" Monument Honoring Journalist Nelly Bly Designed By Artist Amanda Mathews Is Not Only A Local Roosevelt Island Story, It's National News And Was Covered By CBS Saturday Morning TV Program - Watch The Video
The ribbon cutting and opening ceremony of
last Friday's "The Girl Puzzle" monument
honoring journalist Nelly Bly at Lighthouse Park is not only a local Roosevelt
Island story.
"The Girl Puzzle" Nelly Bly monument, designed by Amanda Mathews, is also a national story and was covered by the CBS Saturday Morning TV program. Watch the video, it's well done and informative.
Also, here are the remarks of Ms Mathews at "The Girl Puzzle" ribbon cutting and
grand opening ceremony on Friday December 11, 2021.
More on "The Girl Puzzle" at this prior post.
