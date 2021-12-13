NYC Test & Trace Mobile Covid Test Van Returning To Roosevelt Island Next Week Says Council Member Elect Julie Menin & Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, About 1,000 Covid Tests Done Last Week - Menin Adds Covid Vaccination Site Coming To Roosevelt Island Too
... Newly-elected Roosevelt Island/Upper East Side NYC Council Member-elect Julie Menin and NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright answered the pleas from residents and immediately worked to bring a NYC Health & Hospitals Test And Trace Mobile Covid Test Unit ...
The Mobil Covid Test Unit was on Roosevelt Island
This morning I asked Council Member Elect Julie Menin:
Mobile Covid Testing van is gone today. Do you know if it will be back? Any info on how many tests they did?
Ms Menin replied:
City told me that it will be back next week 12/20-12/24 and will be test and vaccination.
About a 1000 tests for the whole week were done (combined rapid & PCR) but that doesn’t mean 1000 unique individuals as many people opt to have both rapid and PCR together.
Testing is key to helping Roosevelt Islanders have a safe, happy and healthy holiday season! Pleased to help secure a mobile testing unit on RI through Dec 31. pic.twitter.com/Ln1KZlZvnJ— Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) December 13, 2021
I spoke with Ms Seawright on Saturday at the Roosevelt Island Covid 19 mobile test van.
Good job by Roosevelt Island's elected officials Ms Menin and Ms Seawright.
Spent the day at City Hall for new City Council member orientation. Great to be back but now on the other side! pic.twitter.com/3VFKC4wzSW— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) December 8, 2021
According to NYC Health Departmen, the most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 4 - 10 for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 shows 842 people tested and 16 Positive Case for a rate of 1.9%.As previously reported:
... the 7 Day Covid Testing Data from November 24 - November 30 for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 shows 578 people tested and 15 Positive Case for a rate of 2.6%.
0 comments :
Post a Comment