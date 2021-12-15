Sponsored Post - Perfecting Your English Pronunciation With Susan Cameron, Zoom And In Person Lessons Available - Discount For Roosevelt Island Residents
Perfecting Your English Pronunciation With Susan Cameron
Learn the keys to English pronunciation, rhythm, and intonation
Learn The Cameron Method of training muscles to control spoken sounds, including dialects.
Zoom and In-person lessons available.
Discount for residents of Roosevelt Island.
Email Susan Cameron at scameron77@gmail.com
Susan Cameron is a professor of voice, speech, and acting. She holds an MFA from Yale University.
Learn more at The Cameron Method
