Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Sponsored Post - Perfecting Your English Pronunciation With Susan Cameron, Zoom And In Person Lessons Available - Discount For Roosevelt Island Residents

Perfecting Your English Pronunciation With Susan Cameron

Learn the keys to English pronunciation, rhythm, and intonation 

Learn The Cameron Method of training muscles to control spoken sounds, including dialects.

Zoom and In-person lessons available.

Discount for residents of Roosevelt Island.

Email Susan Cameron at scameron77@gmail.com

Susan Cameron is a professor of voice, speech, and acting. She holds an MFA from Yale University.

Learn more at The Cameron Method


By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 11:24:00 AM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )