Roosevelt Island Concerts Holiday Classical Music Performance Scheduled For Sunday December 19 Postponed Due To Recent Surge Of NYC Covid Cases, Broadway Shows And The Rockettes Cancelled Too
Roosevelt Island Concerts
planned their Holiday Concert for tomorrow, December 19
Dear Friends,
We regret to inform you that we have decided to postpone our upcoming performance scheduled for Sunday, December 19th at 4pm to a later date. We were hoping we would not have to do so, but with the recent surge of covid cases in NYC, we feel this is the responsible thing to do. Your health and safety are most important to us, and rest assured: we will hold this concert when it is safer to gather in public again.
We will let you know when the concert will happen as soon as it is confirmed, and we hope you will be able to join us then. We would like to thank our wonderful performers, Yi-heng Yang, Max Zeugner, and Dongmyung Ahn for their patience and understanding. We cannot wait to hear their performance as soon as possible. We would like to wish you health and safety at these trying times, and a joyous holiday season!
With warm regards from your Roosevelt Island Concerts team
We missed a great concert. Here's
Roosevelt Island Concerts
performing Schubert:Symphony No.5 last August at the Good Shepherd Chapel.
More info on
Roosevelt Island Concerts available at their website.
#ICYMI this week @NYCHealthCommr issued a Commissioner’s order on the #OmicronVariant and more on #COVID19.— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 18, 2021
➡️ https://t.co/3iqLClPIe0
➡️ https://t.co/oIEUHV3fiI
pic.twitter.com/cbOW8T2QCL
December 17, 2021
And then there were 8: In addition to the 7 Broadway shows that canceled because of Covid tonight, "Company" stopped when a performer fell ill (non-Covid) during tonight's performance. So one out of four Broadway shows was shuttered tonight. https://t.co/QZj9mO4tHl— Michael Paulson (@MichaelPaulson) December 18, 2021
