Kitchen Fire This Evening At Roosevelt Island 560 Main Street- Large Response By FDNY Firefighters Puts It Out
There is a fire going on in building 560 main st @Rooseveltisland do you know what’s happened? pic.twitter.com/R6sDFvC2Ug— Fauzan Wassil (@faufau) January 17, 2022
A tipster reports FDNY responding to a fire at Roosevelt Landings this evening:
Lots of Firefighters on Main Street
Images From Julia Chang
All traffic on Main Street was stopped.
Citizen App reported a kitchen fire at 560 Main Street.
Building residents reported on Roosevelt Island Instagram post:
- Fire at 576/560 main st, 4th floor. Looks like it has been contained.
- No one hurt! Firemen are gone don’t know where he tenants were taken, but thank God not as bad as fire 22 years ago!
- There was a kitchen fire. It was contained quickly.
So there’s a fire in my building/the building right next door- dad told me to get outside and it’s freezing (but on the bright side, I can look at firefighters)…. I’m almost positive the entire FDNY is here #rooseveltisland @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/iFqOCrFOhl— Meg Schurr🧣 (@megschurr) January 17, 2022
Apartment Fire @CitizenApp560 Main St 7:16:28 PM EST
UPDATE 10:20 PM - More info from Roosevelt Islander Instagram comments:
- There was heavy smoke throughout the halls as well as seeping into apartments. Glad everyone is safe!
- It was a stove fire in 560 on the 4th floor. We live next door to the apartment that caught fire and everything is ok here - just some water leaking into our apartment but nothing damaged. The building staff has done a great job cleaning it up and repairing our front door that’s the firefighters had to break to get in to make sure our apartment was ok.
