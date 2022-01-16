Second Phase Of Roosevelt Island Tram Testing & Maintenance Program Begins Today - Only One Cabin Operating Through Early February Says RIOC
As a reminder, beginning on Sunday, January 23rd, Tram operator, Leitner-POMA, will begin a second phase of standard testing and maintenance on Tram cabins to ensure long-term reliability and safety.
During this maintenance period, which is expected to last through early February, one cabin will be operational. Please plan your travel accordingly as longer than normal wait times and lines can be expected during rush hour.
To supplement Tram service during this planned work period, the RIOC Red Bus will be providing free shuttle service, to and from Manhattan, Monday – Fridays, from 3 PM – 8:30 PM.
Schedules for Red Bus Shuttle and regular service, below:
Roosevelt Island to Manhattan Shuttle
- Departs hourly from the R.I. Tram Station (300 Main St.), making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (opposite P.S./I.S. 217), before heading into Manhattan.
- First trip will depart from the R.I. Tram Station at 3 PM.
- Last trip will depart from the R.I. Tram Station at 8 PM.
Manhattan to Roosevelt Island Shuttle
- Departs on the half-hour from the southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th and 59th Streets, and will make all southbound local stops (starting with 591 Main St.) to the R.I. Tram Station.
- Last trip will depart Manhattan at 8:30 PM.
Regular Red Bus Service
- Will continue normal morning rush hour schedule from 7 AM – 10 AM, with pick-up at the R.I. Tram Station approximately every 7 ½ minutes.
- Will continue to operate from 10 AM – 3 PM, with pick-up at the R.I. Tram Station approximately every 15 minutes.
- No changes to regular evening rush hour schedule.
- No changes to regular weekend service.
Alternative Transportation Options
- For real-time service alerts and updates on MTA service, visit mymtaalerts.com, mta.info, or call 511
- For alerts and updates on NYC Ferry service, visit ferry.ny
