Mayor Eric Adams Feels Unsafe In NYC Subways, Do You? Roosevelt Island Parent Says Mentally Disturbed Person Threatened To Kill 4 Year Old Daughter Outside Roosevelt Island F Train Subway Station This Morning, Is Anybody Listening?
During a January 18 press briefing, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said:
... Day one, January 1, when I took the train, I saw the homelessness, the yelling, the screaming early in the morning, crimes right outside of the platform, we know we have a job to do, we're going to do both, we're going to drive down crime and we're going to make sure New Yorkers feel safe in our subway system. And they don't feel that way now, I don't feel that way when I take the train every day, or when I'm moving throughout our transportation system. That is our battle and that is what I'm going to do as the Mayor of the City of New York....
How do Roosevelt Island residents feel about safety at our F Train subway station?
According to this Roosevelt Island parent the answer is very worried:
I'm concerned about the Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department's (PSD) misaligned safety and security priorities.
This morning a mentally ill person threatened to kill my four-year-old daughter openly and directly. PSD was unable to help me identify or deal with the aggressor.
It happened at 8:30 am, under the subway station's archway while waiting for the red bus. As we arrived to wait there, the person was talking to themselves inside the station. Still, soon after, he walked outside and started speaking directly to my daughter and me screaming about racial injustice and saying, "I'll kill your kids, I'll kill your daughter," and "Yes, I am talking to you."
I took my daughter into the subway station, and the aggressor left, walking north towards the pier. I did not have my phone with me, so I could not take images or videos of the person, so after dropping off my kid, I went to the PSD offices to identify them on camera.
I learned there that while there are cameras on that location, the PSD has no access to them. The PSD officer took a description, pointed me to the subway station, and ask for the NYPD officer there who should have access to the feeds.
Following up, I went to the subway station but was told that there are no officers stationed there, and they didn't know how to access the footage I was referring to.
This island has 4 points of ingress/egress. Not having video coverage of them seems like a more pressing safety and security concern than placing an officer on the promenade in case an electric scooter passes by.
Following last week's random murder in the Times Square subway station by an aggressor of a similar profile, I suggest this issue be taken seriously.
I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes and PSD Chief Kevin Brown today if they had any comment about this frightening incident at the Roosevelt Island subway station.
No response yet from RIOC but will update if any comment is received.
RIOC Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso did engage in a dialogue with Roosevelt Island residents during the January 18 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) monthly meeting chaired by Erin Feeley Nahem.
Chief Brown reported during the RIRA PSC meeting:
I've said this a number of times that Roosevelt Island is one of the safest communities in New York City. However, we have to keep our eye on the quality of life issues out there that Public Safety will not let get out of control...
Among the topics discussed during the meeting via Zoom were:
- PSD Staffing Levels - 95% of PSD received Covid Vaccinations. 21 of 40 Officers were stricken with Covid in December,
- 2021 Crime Statistic - 11 assaults majority of which are domestic violence incidents,
- Homeless,
- Parking (issuing of tickets),
- Traffic safety,
- Recent fire at Roosevelt Landings,
- Use of force and pepper spray on food delivery moped driver,
-
Barrier gates on Main Street next to Main Street fire hydrant in front of
Bread & Butter Deli,
- Main Street Unloading Zones and breezways,
- Manhattan Park cars parking on sidewalk plaza and
- Installation of Street Bumps/Humps
Here's video of the full meeting with discussion of these and other Roosevelt
Island Public Safety issues.
Chief Brown, don't let safety issues around the Roosevelt Island F Train subway station get out of control.
