Roosevelt Island Youth Success Story - Emily Engstler Top US College Basketball Player At Louisville, Says Toughness Comes From Playing At Roosevelt Island Blackwell Park Hoop And Shows It With Tattoo
In 2018, Roosevelt Island resident Emily Engstler was one of the top High School Basketball players in the county. Ms Engstler is now one of the top College Basketball players in the country
playing at the University of Louisville and attributes much of her success to Roosevelt Island NY toughness. She even has a tattoo on her leg showing Blackwell Park where she started playing hoops on Roosevelt Island.
Greatness l o a d i n g....— Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) January 7, 2022
Last night @em__baller earned her fourth double-double of the year‼️#GoCards pic.twitter.com/cbltnXxywN
Emily Engstler of Louisville may be the best defender in the country!! Stats prove it. She explains why her New York toughness has helped her become who her coach calls “the best we have had since @angel_35 “ @UofLWBB @em__baller pic.twitter.com/jBJD7dPuWy— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) January 20, 2022
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Child, Youth & Education Ad Hoc Committee Chair Adib Mansour reports:
Promoting Youth and Young Adults Success Stories:
RIRA’s Children, Youth & Education Committee, in its commitment to improve the lives of our youth, is starting an initiative to promote our island’s youth and young adults' success stories. A group of students will research candidates and interview them with depth and detail. Their stories will be published in the Roosevelt Islander Blog Post. For this interview, Dylan Marfey researched the successes of Emily Engstler who was born in Queens and then moved to Roosevelt Island when she was 7 years old. She was active on the island with many of its youth programs, including baseball and then found her passion in Basketball with the support of her family, peers, and the community.
I always take to heart Gibran Khalil Gibran’s quote: Keep me away from the wisdom which does not cry, the philosophy which does not laugh and the greatness which does not bow before children.
If you have any success stories you would like us to include in this initiative, please email Adib Mansour at RIRAdib@earthlink.net
Here's Emily Engster playing at Roosevelt Island Blackwell Park basketball court.
5-Star Syracuse commit Emily Engstler is the NYC basketball star you don’t know pic.twitter.com/qXCb5zEfLx— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2018
Well done Ms Engstler.
