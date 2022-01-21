Friday, January 21, 2022

Roosevelt Island Youth Success Story - Emily Engstler Top US College Basketball Player At Louisville, Says Toughness Comes From Playing At Roosevelt Island Blackwell Park Hoop And Shows It With Tattoo

In 2018, Roosevelt Island resident Emily Engstler was one of the top High School Basketball players in the county. Ms Engstler is now one of the top College Basketball players in the country 

playing at the University of Louisville and attributes much of her success to Roosevelt Island NY toughness. She even has a tattoo on her leg showing Blackwell Park where she started playing hoops on Roosevelt Island.

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Child, Youth & Education Ad Hoc Committee Chair Adib Mansour reports:

Promoting Youth and Young Adults Success Stories:  

RIRA’s Children, Youth & Education Committee, in its commitment to improve the lives of our youth, is starting an initiative to promote our island’s youth and young adults' success stories. A group of students will research candidates and interview them with depth and detail. Their stories will be published in the Roosevelt Islander Blog Post. For this interview, Dylan Marfey researched the successes of Emily Engstler who was born in Queens and then moved to Roosevelt Island when she was 7 years old. She was active on the island with many of its youth programs, including baseball and then found her passion in Basketball with the support of her family, peers, and the community.

I always take to heart Gibran Khalil Gibran’s quote: Keep me away from the wisdom which does not cry, the philosophy which does not laugh and the greatness which does not bow before children.

If you have any success stories you would like us to include in this initiative, please email Adib Mansour at RIRAdib@earthlink.net


Here's Emily Engster playing at Roosevelt Island Blackwell Park basketball court.

Well done Ms Engstler.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 2:41:00 PM

Labels: , , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )