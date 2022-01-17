Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day Today, Take A Moment To Remember, Reflect And Honor His True Legacy
Because maybe someone really needed to see this photo of my father riding a bike today.#MLK #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ygeEfGJtGN— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 16, 2022
The third Monday in January has been designated as a Federal holiday in honor of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who was born January 15, 1929
and assassinated April 4, 1968.
Dr. King is remembered and honored for many civil rights activities including his 1963 "Letter from a Birmingham Jail".
Retains its power year after year, decade after decade: https://t.co/iNCjtUaSJ8— Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) January 16, 2022
An excerpt:
An original copy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "Letter from Birmingham Jail" has a home at Samford University. In honor of #MLKDay2022, learn about the significance of this piece of history.— Samford University (@SamfordU) January 17, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/UgjH5aJsRx@SamfordDiverse @SamfordULibrary #MLKDay #MLK pic.twitter.com/rHs19xpjgK
... A law is unjust if it is inflicted on a minority that, as a result of being denied the right to vote, had no part in enacting or devising the law. Who can say that the legislature of Alabama which set up that state's segregation laws was democratically elected? Throughout Alabama all sorts of devious methods are used to prevent Negroes from becoming registered voters, and there are some counties in which, even though Negroes constitute a majority of the population, not a single Negro is registered. Can any law enacted under such circumstances be considered democratically structured?
Sometimes a law is just on its face and unjust in it's application. For instance, I have been arrested on a charge of parading without a permit. Now, there is nothing wrong in having an ordinance which requires a permit for a parade. But such an ordinance becomes unjust when it is used to maintain segregation and to deny citizens the First-Amendment privilege of peaceful assembly and protest....
The full text of
Letter From A Birmingham Jail
is here and a short
excerpt of audio below.
Here's an excerpt of Dr. King's last speech on the night before his
asassination -
I've Been To The Mountain Top.
Politcio
has an excellent article on the last years of Dr. King's life.
... Almost 50 years after his death, we remember MLK as the transcendent figure who helped lift the South out of Jim Crow. We also remember him as almost preternaturally calm in the face of great pressure and danger. He was indeed all of these things. But the passage of time has obscured his dimensionality. In the last years of his life, King expanded his vision beyond the former Confederacy and took on a broader struggle to dismantle America’s jigsaw edifice of racial and economic discrimination—a struggle that took him deep into northern states and cities, where onetime allies became bitter enemies. He did so even as he strained to keep a fractious civil rights movement unified, and in the face of unremitting sabotage from federal authorities.Take a look at this ery interesting thread below - click through to read in it's entirety.
He was a young man, still in his 30s—foisted onto the national stage with actors many years or decades his senior, suspect in the eyes of both younger and older civil rights leaders—and the burdens of leadership took their toll on him....
So, I scrapped my original speech and spent the entire first half of it reading excerpts from a bunch of Dr. King's speeches, but without telling anyone that I was doing so, leading the audience to think King's words were mine. And, whew, chile, it was AMAZING.— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 17, 2022
I left them with this: People who oppose today what he stood for back then do not get to be the arbiters of his legacy. The real Dr. King cannot be commodified, homogenized, and white-washed and whatever side you stand on TODAY is the side you would have been back then.— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 17, 2022
Take a moment today to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the good work he accomplished to make our country a better place.
