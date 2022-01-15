Saturday, January 15, 2022

How To Stay Warm On A Freezing Roosevelt Island Weekend - Matzo Ball Soup From Katz's Deli Or Chicken Noodle Soup From Soup Lady At Roosevelt Island Farmers Market, Both Are Delicious

It was freezing outside today. On days like this, thoughts turn to a hot bowl of Matzo Ball Soup from Katz's Deli - with a Pastrami Sandwich and Latke too. Did not go today but maybe tomorrow.

In the meantime, enjoy this virtual visit to Katz's Deli with Tim Lee. Yum.


Others handled the freezing cold today with Chicken Noodle Soup from the Roosevelt Island Soup Lady at today's Farmers Market.

Check out more from the Soup Lady including the menu and online ordering for home delivery. 

Stay warm.

