How To Stay Warm On A Freezing Roosevelt Island Weekend - Matzo Ball Soup From Katz's Deli Or Chicken Noodle Soup From Soup Lady At Roosevelt Island Farmers Market, Both Are Delicious
It was freezing outside today. On days like this, thoughts turn to a hot bowl
of Matzo Ball Soup from Katz's Deli - with a Pastrami Sandwich and Latke too.
Did not go today but maybe tomorrow.
In the meantime, enjoy this virtual visit to
Katz's Deli with Tim Lee. Yum.
Others handled the freezing cold today with Chicken Noodle Soup from the Roosevelt Island Soup Lady at today's Farmers Market.
Picked up Chicken Noodle this morning! A perfect day for it. Thank you Margo.— Gloria Herman (@gloriaetherman) January 15, 2022
Check out more from the Soup Lady including the menu and online ordering for home delivery.
Stay warm.
