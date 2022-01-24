Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island's iDig2Learn Hosts Leafless Or Winter Tree Identification With Dendrologist Carey Russell Virtual Zoom Presentation Monday January 31 - RSVP Now To Secure Your Spot
Happy New Year from iDig2Learn!
Thank you for helping us grow. This March 2022 will celebrate 10 joyful years because of you!
And in a few weeks, on January 31st, we are excited that Dendrologist Carey Russell will kick off iDig2Learn's programming with a virtual presentation to help us get the most out of our winter walks. If you have heard Carey before you know how much you will learn, if this is your first chance to tune in, you are in for a treat.
If you are interested in this talk, suitable for a general audience, please RSVP with the subject line: Trees by Saturday, January 29th to idig2learn@gmail.com - and a Zoom link will be sent to you.
Monday, January 31, 2022
7pm - 8:30pm (Last 30 minutes for Q & A)
iDig2Learn presents:
Leafless or Winter Tree Identification with Dendrologist Carey Russell
(Free Virtual Presentation on Zoom)
Tree identification without the assistance of leaves is a hugely rewarding process and far easier than you might imagine. That is, if you know what to look for. More than just winter identification alone, this presentation will train your eye beyond leaves alone and toward those less-appreciated characteristics of trees (buds, twigs, bark, and leaf scars) that will serve you all year-round. Come join us online and hone your naturalist’s eye for observing nature, while taking your tree identification skills to the next level!
