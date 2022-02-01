How Does Proposed NY State Legislative Redistricting Plan Impact Roosevelt Island Elected Representation? Changes In State Senate, Serrano Out, Gianaris In - Congress And State Assembly Remain The Same
According to
City & State:
Democratic dominance in state politics is about to reach a whole new level as the decennial redistricting process approaches its conclusion.
Albany Democrats are expected to approve new legislative lines for the state Senate and Assembly that benefit their incumbents while making it harder than ever for Republicans to regain any of the electoral ground they have lost in recent years....
“It’s a generational shift” https://t.co/eE82qPcheO— Zach Williams (@ZachReports) February 1, 2022
How does the proposed NY State legislative redistricting impact Roosevelt Island representation?
Roosevelt Island's long time Manhattan/Bronx
State Senator Jose Serrano
will no longer represent the neighborhood. Instead, Queens
State Senator Michael Gianaris, Deputy Majority Leader of the State Senate, will represent Roosevelt Island
in the proposed redistricting.
The Boundaries for Senate District 12 have also changed. Occupied by Deputy Majority Leader @SenGianaris, it pushes West out of Queens and into Manhattan. So it now includes Roosevelt Island ( about 12,000 people ) and a portion of the Upper East Side all the way to 5th Ave. pic.twitter.com/huG7tWVzQR— Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) February 1, 2022
See the full map at https://newyork.redistrictingandyou.org
NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright will continue representing Roosevelt Island in the proposed redistricting.
Roosevelt Island NY State Senate District changes from long time Manhattan/Bronx @SenatorSerrano representation to joining with Queens @SenGianaris 12 SD in proposed redistricting plan @GabrielPanek @kimmosc https://t.co/9LX6OIPQcn pic.twitter.com/FHT9pTmBfb— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) February 1, 2022
Roosevelt Island stays in #76AD represented by @SeawrightForNY in NY State proposed Redistricting Map @kimmosc @GabrielPanek https://t.co/FV0lhsF3rv— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) February 1, 2022
See the full map at https://newyork.redistrictingandyou.org
Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney
will continue representing Roosevelt Island in the proposed redistricting too.
See the full map at https://newyork.redistrictingandyou.org
Learn more about the NY State legislative redistricting from the Brian Lehrer radio program
NYC Congressional incumbents, like Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Adriano Espaillat, got districts that made their reelection more likely.https://t.co/7UBWH1Rcqs— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) February 1, 2022
Up first: New York's got a brand new map of legislative districts, courtesy of Democrats in the State Senate. @SenGianaris joins to talk about the state's new electoral geography, and what it means for NYS politics.— The Brian Lehrer Show and A Daily Politics Podcast (@BrianLehrer) February 1, 2022
Listen LIVE on @WNYC https://t.co/20NQjvN7re
and CBS New York.
UPDATE 10:30 PM - Senator Serrano will be missed on Roosevelt Island. He has been a forceful advocate for the interests of Roosevelt Island residents.
He spoke about the importance of Roosevelt Island residents being appointmented to the RIOC Board at a September 30, 2021 Four Freedoms Democratic Club meeting.
