Tuesday, February 1, 2022

How Does Proposed NY State Legislative Redistricting Plan Impact Roosevelt Island Elected Representation? Changes In State Senate, Serrano Out, Gianaris In - Congress And State Assembly Remain The Same

According to City & State:

Democratic dominance in state politics is about to reach a whole new level as the decennial redistricting process approaches its conclusion. 

Albany Democrats are expected to approve new legislative lines for the state Senate and Assembly that benefit their incumbents while making it harder than ever for Republicans to regain any of the electoral ground they have lost in recent years....

How does the proposed NY State legislative redistricting impact Roosevelt Island representation? 

Roosevelt Island's long time Manhattan/Bronx State Senator Jose Serrano will no longer represent the neighborhood. Instead, Queens State Senator Michael Gianaris, Deputy Majority Leader of the State Senate, will represent Roosevelt Island in the proposed redistricting.


See the full map at https://newyork.redistrictingandyou.org
NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright will continue representing Roosevelt Island in the proposed redistricting.


Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney will continue representing Roosevelt Island in the proposed redistricting too.


Learn more about the NY State legislative redistricting from the Brian Lehrer radio program

and CBS New York.


UPDATE 10:30 PM - Senator Serrano will be missed on Roosevelt Island. He has been a forceful advocate for the interests of Roosevelt Island residents. 

He spoke about the importance of Roosevelt Island residents being appointmented to the RIOC Board at a September 30, 2021 Four Freedoms Democratic Club meeting.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:17:00 PM

