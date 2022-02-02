UPDATE - RIOC Removes Barricade On Main Street In Front Of Fire Hydrant Next To Deli After Questioning During RIRA Public Safety Committee Meeting - No Explanation Given
As reported last Friday, January 28:
A Roosevelt Island resident recently asked:Given the tragic fire in the Bronx, I’m curious as to why public safety has refused to remove the barricade in front of the deli, that clearly blocks the fire hydrant, even though I have been told that the fire department told them to remove it....
... During the January 18 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) monthly meeting chaired by Erin Feeley Nahem, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown was asked about the barricade on Main Street in front of the fire hydrant next to Bread and Butter Deli.
Chief Brown answered:
I have had numerous conversation with the fire department, the fire chief and the fire marshal. If they need to move those barriers they're easily removable.
They have no issue with the barricades and I wrote this to a resident who had emailed me about this issue.
The Fire Marshal, as a matter of fact, he had noticed that on numerous occasions cars are parked on that hydrant when he does his rounds on the Island and it was something that PSD was constantly getting the people off of that hydrant.
They would park there, leave their car and the Fire Department agreed with us that the barriers there, if they need that hydrant they can drive right into the to the barriers, remove them in less than two seconds and get on with their business.
A tipster reported yesterday morning:
On my early, early walk this a.m. to Bread & Butter Deli, I was happy to see the barricades removed. Hopefully RIOC / PSD will further clear the area, paint the curb appropriately, put up new signage banning parking in the bus stop & Not blocking the hydrant.
Later that afternoon, the barricade in front of the fire hydrant next to the Bread & Butter Deli was still gone but a car was parked in front of the hydrant.
A Public Safety Officer was about to write up a summons for the car parked in front of the hydrant when a woman came running out of the Deli pleading with the officer to not give her a ticket. The Officer told the woman to move the car immediately and she did avoiding the ticket.
The barricade
Yesterday I asked RIOC:
Residents have emailed me today that the Barricade in front of the Main Street fire hydrant next to Bread & Butter Deli was removed today.Is that true?Why was it removed?During the recent RIRA Public Safety Committee meeting, Kevin and Anthony said it was necessary to prevent cars from parking in space blocking the hydrant and that the FDNY was in favor of the barricade.Any statement from RIOC on this matter?
No response yet from RIOC.
Here's video from the January 28 PSC meeting of PSD Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso discussing the hydrant barricade.
0 comments :
Post a Comment