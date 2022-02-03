Keanu Reeves Filming John Wick: Chapter 4 On Roosevelt Island Yesterday And Today At FDR Four Freedoms Park - Take A Look
The action packed John Wick movie franchise was filming it's latest installment - John Wick: Chapter 4 - on Roosevelt Island yesterday and today at the FDR 4 Freedoms Park.
John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, was spotted yesterday walking around near
the top of the
FDR Park Grand Staircase
and sliding down the handicap access railing.
Keanu Reeves filming John Wick: Chapter 4 in New York City. The 57-year-old actor was spotted sliding down a metal rail as he films the latest installment of the popular series... https://t.co/MA9bvx6CfY#KeanuReeves #JohnWick #NYC #EntertainmentNews #HollywoodPipeline pic.twitter.com/GtnlWyiyTk— Hollywood Pipeline (@HlywdPipeline) February 3, 2022
Today, the John Wick: Chapter 4 film crew covered up the Giant FDR bust and
transformed the
4 Freedom Park Room
into a mausoleum
for a scene with Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane. Reeves is seen under
the umbrella waiting to shoot the scene.
There were no signature John Wick martial arts or gun fight scenes shot on Roosevelt Island.
Here's the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4
and recent Keanu Reeves interview with Stephen Colbert.
