Thursday, February 3, 2022

Keanu Reeves Filming John Wick: Chapter 4 On Roosevelt Island Yesterday And Today At FDR Four Freedoms Park - Take A Look

The action packed John Wick movie franchise was filming it's latest installment - John Wick: Chapter 4 - on Roosevelt Island yesterday and today at the FDR 4 Freedoms Park

John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, was spotted yesterday walking around near the top of the FDR Park Grand Staircase and sliding down the handicap access railing.


Today, the John Wick: Chapter 4 film crew covered up the Giant FDR bust and transformed the 4 Freedom Park Room into a mausoleum

for a scene with Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane. Reeves is seen under the umbrella waiting to shoot the scene.

There were no signature John Wick martial arts or gun fight scenes shot on Roosevelt Island.

Here's the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4
 

and recent Keanu Reeves interview with Stephen Colbert.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 6:03:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )