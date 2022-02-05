Saturday, February 5, 2022

Amazing View Of East River & NYC Skyline On Freezing Cold Top Deck Of NYC Ferry From Roosevelt Island To Long Island City This Afternoon - Will Subsidy Continue Under Mayor Adams?


All for the same $2.75 price as a subway or bus. 

But will that change under Mayor Adams?

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:12:00 PM

