Amazing View Of East River & NYC Skyline On Freezing Cold Top Deck Of NYC Ferry From Roosevelt Island To Long Island City This Afternoon - Will Subsidy Continue Under Mayor Adams?
All for the same $2.75 price as a subway or bus.
But will that change under Mayor Adams?
“It’s really expensive to operate, it requires pretty significant subsidies, and this doesn't really fix that problem.” A city board approved the @NYCFerry for taking some money from the city’s taxes to pay for service https://t.co/IcapUFmOmp— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) January 28, 2022
