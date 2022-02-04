Cornell Tech Cafe GM Chris Lewis Says Goodbye And Thank You To Roosevelt Island Community, Welcome New Cornell Tech Cafe GM Christian Camacho
The Cornell Tech Cafe has become a favorite and welcoming spot for many Roosevelt Island residents and visitors due in large measure to the efforts of General Manager Chris Lewis.
Mr Lewis reports:
Dear Community Members,
The Cornell Tech and Roosevelt Island communities have been like a second family to me, most especially during the pandemic. I’m proud to be a part of this vibrant and diverse community, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and roots we’ve sown here. It’s bittersweet, but I wanted to share my decision to accept a new challenge, professionally. My last day with Constellation Culinary @ Cornell Tech will be Friday, February 4th. This has been a tough decision that I ultimately feel is best for my family. I have cherished my time here on the CT campus, and I will always look back with great affection in being part of this special place. The weeks leading up to today have been bittersweet in looking to the future and revisiting incredible experiences over the last three and a half years.
One aspect of this transition that is positive is the promotion of our current Catering Director, Christian Camacho, to our General Manager role. Christian has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the world of food, beverage, and hospitality. I feel that the timing for this transition for Christian and the community could not be better. Please welcome Christian into his new role as he looks to grow the food service operation to support the Cornell Tech and Roosevelt Island communities. Thank you for making my job special. I wish you all good health and good fortune!
Mr Lewis adds:
... I'll be back as a customer so you will see me here on the patio when the weather gets better so hopefully if I didn't get a chance to say bye to you in person, I'll have that chance in the future...
Good luck Chris in your new challenge and hope to see you on the Cafe Patio this summer.
Welcome New Cornell Tech Cafe GM Christian Camacho.
