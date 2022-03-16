Watch Discussion Of Roosevelt Island Public Safety Issues With RIOC Chief Kevin Brown During March 16 RIRA Public Safety Committee Meeting Last Night - Crime, Homeless, Dog Poop, Speed Cushions, Main Street Traffic Safety, Full PSD Staffing Levels & More
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp
(RIOC)
Public Safety Department (PSD) Chief Kevin Brown regularly attends meetings of the Roosevelt Island
Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) chaired by
Erin Feeley-Nahem
continuing the community policing policy practices established by former PSD
Chief Jack McManus.
Chief Brown reports to the PSC about recent PSD activities and learns about Roosevelt Island Public Safety concerns and issues from PSC members during these meetings. The dialogue is valuable in keeping lines of communications open between PSD and the Roosevelt Island community as well as an opportunity for the community to hear the perspective of PSD on a variety of issues.
During last evening's March 15 PSC Committee meeting, Chief Brown reported:
- PSD staffing is back to full staffing after suffering shortages due to sickness from Covid 19,
- 4 PSD Officers were accepted into NYPD,
- Recent assault at Manhattan Park between 2 friends,
- Attempted Robbery At Subway Station
- Homeless Situation,
- Installation Of Speed Cushions, not Speed Bumps or Humps,
- PSD Officers to issue summons for persons seen not picking up their dog's poop,
- Main Street Pedestrian/Bike/Vehicle Traffic Safety
Here's the PSC meeting discussion.
Contact RIRA PSC Chair Erin Feely-Nahem if you wish to participate in the April meeting with PSD Chief Kevin Brown.
