Sunday, May 15, 2022

Comfy Hammock And Cool East River Breeze Make For A Relaxing Roosevelt Island Sunday Afternoon Today For Human And Pooch

A comfortable hammock

and cool East River breeze make for a relaxing Sunday afternoon today on the

lawn next to Meditation Steps.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:07:00 PM

