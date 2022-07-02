Sign Petition To Bring The MTA OMNY Payment System To The Roosevelt Island Tram - Residents Ask MTA And RIOC What Is The Very Long Delay Getting OMNY Payment System On Roosevelt Island Tram?

Roosevelt Island resident Paul Krikler started a petition to bring the MTA OMNY payment system to the Roosevelt Island Tram.

You can sign the petition here.

Last March, NYC Council Member Julie Menin told me that the MTA and Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) assured her that the OMNY payment system will be installed on the Roosevelt Island Tram within this year.



@MTA Don’t say you have OMNY at every Manhattan station when you clearly don’t for the Roosevelt Island tram — Chief Garvey (@OedipusRexRyan) June 25, 2022

It’s been 518 days since MTA finished installing OMNY for subways and buses, but the Roosevelt Island team still doesn’t have it 🫠 @RIOCny @MTA any updates? — Stephanie Diaz (@climate_soccer) June 3, 2022

The @MTA and @RiocCeo are being pressured to expedite installing #omny system for Roosevelt Island Tram by @JulieMenin @SeawrightForNY Last I heard plan was for by end of the year. https://t.co/FgZueSxfgO https://t.co/gLBuaRJ9aF — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) March 24, 2022

When Will #OMNY Fare Collection System Be Installed On Roosevelt Island Tram Asks Assembly Member Rebecca @SeawrightForNY To MTA Chair Janno Lieber At Transportation Budget Hearing Today - What About Seniors And Disabled Discounts Seawright Asks Too?https://t.co/FgZueSxfgO pic.twitter.com/IYWs7qFkZV — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) February 15, 2022

🚨🚨🚨BIG WIN FOR ROOSEVELT ISLAND:

Last week, my office sent a letter to @RiocCeo asking them to expedite the adoption of OMNY on the Roosevelt Island Tram. Today, RIOC and @MTA told our office that in response they have made changes to plans and will now expedite this. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/wAxC8AofBy — Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) February 18, 2022

During a June 8 RIOC Board of Directors Audit Committee meeting, RIOC Chief Financial Officer John O'Reilly said that discussions with the MTA about the OMNY payment system integration with the Roosevelt Island Tram are scheduled to begin in the July or August time frame (video here at the 7 minute mark.)

