Sign Petition To Bring The MTA OMNY Payment System To The Roosevelt Island Tram - Residents Ask MTA And RIOC What Is The Very Long Delay Getting OMNY Payment System On Roosevelt Island Tram?

Roosevelt Island resident Paul Krikler started a petition to bring the MTA OMNY payment system to the Roosevelt Island Tram.

You can sign the petition here.

Last March, NYC Council Member Julie Menin told me that the MTA and Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) assured her that the OMNY payment system will be installed on the Roosevelt Island Tram within this year.

During a June 8 RIOC Board of Directors Audit Committee meeting, RIOC Chief Financial Officer John O'Reilly said that discussions with the MTA about the OMNY payment system integration with the Roosevelt Island Tram are scheduled to begin in the July or August time frame (video here at the 7 minute mark.

