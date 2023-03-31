"Every Child Is An Artist, the Problem Is Staying An Artist When You Grow Up" - You're Invited To Opening Reception For Infinite Imagination Exhibition, Artwork Of Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Students Saturday April 1 At RIVAA Gallery

According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery:

Every child is an artist, the problem is staying an artist when you grow up.



Join us as we celebrate and encourage a rising generation of artists that remind us of the creative within ourselves, and the spirit of youth that remains throughout our whole life so long as we choose it!

The opening reception will be on Saturday April 1, 2023 at the RIVAA Gallery, 527Main Street.

The exhibition will be on view there until April 23, 2023. Were excited to see you there! Opening reception on Saturday, April 1st, from 2-4PM. The exhibition will run from March 31st - April 23rd 2023.