You're Invited To "From The Island Of Art" Exhibition By Local Artist Georgette Sinclair Featuring Pastels Inspired By Beautiful Roosevelt Island Surroundings - Opening Reception Hosted By RIVAA Gallery At The Octagon Sunday April 2
According to the Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery:
From the Island of Art”, an exhibition by longtime RIVAA artist and Island resident, Georgette Sinclair will open on April 1, 2023 at the Octagon, 888 Main Street.
Ms Sinclair adds:
All the pieces are inspired from Roosevelt Island and that explains the title of the show. The idea is to raise awareness and appreciation of our unique and beautiful surroundings.
Here are some scenes from Ms Sinclair's 2021 exhibition at RIVAA Gallery.
0 comments :
Post a Comment