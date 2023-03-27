Long Lines Stretching To Second Avenue Waiting For The Roosevelt Island Tram Sunday Afternoon, Will RIOC Be Prepared For Expected Large Crowds This Spring And Summer?
Roosevelt Island Historical Society
(RIHS) President Judy Berdy shares a photo taken yesterday afternoon (Sunday,
March 26) of the long line of people waiting to get on the Roosevelt Island
Tram. The line of waiting Tram passengers stretched from the top of the
Manhattan station down the staircase to Second Avenue and 59th Street waiting to
get on the Tram.
Does
Roosevelt Island Operating Corp
(RIOC) President
Shelton Haynes
have any plan to alleviate the expected large number of tourists with
accompanying long lines for the Tram this spring and summer?
Ms Berdy adds:
Is RIOC prepared for the annual April invasion of visitors?
Every year we see a large increase in visitors. It is time to prepare for this event since Easter, Passover and Cherry Blossoms all are within days of each other.
I just opened my calendar for April:
- April 6-14 NYPL Schools Closed
- April 5-13 Passover
- Easter April 9
- Plus Cherry Blossoms starting around April 10-29
Do we have portable toilets ordered?
Do we have extra trash containers?
What plans are being made to make arrangements for residents and visitors?
Yesterday, the line to the Manhattan tram station was until Second Avenue. When will be be getting OMNI?
We look forward to meeting with you and making sure that arrangements are finalized. As a business at the Tram Plaza, we see the problems that many visitors encounter.
