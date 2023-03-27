Long Lines Stretching To Second Avenue Waiting For The Roosevelt Island Tram Sunday Afternoon, Will RIOC Be Prepared For Expected Large Crowds This Spring And Summer?

Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy shares a photo taken yesterday afternoon (Sunday, March 26) of the long line of people waiting to get on the Roosevelt Island Tram. The line of waiting Tram passengers stretched from the top of the Manhattan station down the staircase to Second Avenue and 59th Street waiting to get on the Tram.



Does Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes have any plan to alleviate the expected large number of tourists with accompanying long lines for the Tram this spring and summer?



Ms Berdy adds: