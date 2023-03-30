The Greening Of Roosevelt Island, Kick Off April's Earth Month By Joining Haki Compost Collective - Saturday Food Scrap Drop Off Site Spring Move To Good Shepherd Plaza, Earth Month Tips, Green Fun Facts & Local Earth Love Day Events April 22

The Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Volunteers report:

Earth Month tips to try on Roosevelt Island:

Did you know that batteries are hazardous waste that cannot go into the trash or be recycled? Thankfully, Islanders can drop all dead batteries at the Public Safety Office on Main Street for proper disposal.

Unused medicines can be dropped at Walgreens/Duane Reade in the drop box near the pharmacy.

Now that Skip The Stuff legislation has passed, restaurants no longer need to spend money on plastic forks and cutlery, which will now only go out when requested, so remember to skip the stuff when ordering take out food.

Unfortunately, thin film plastic like bread bags and plastic bags are not recyclable in your building’s plastic recycling bins. Sometimes we might wish-cycle items we think should be recycled (place them in the wrong receptacle and “wish for the best”). For plastic, follow signage examples and know that rigid plastic is key to what can be recycled in your building.

Bring your own - if you have a picnic, bring your own reusable cup, cutlery, and napkins. The carry, in-carry out method reduces single use plastic waste which ends up in landfills.

Start collecting electronics for an upcoming Electronic Waste Collection, currently scheduled for April 14th 11 am to 3 pm and 15th from 10 am to 3 pm, sponsored by Senator Liz Krueger.

Leave the leaves - leaves wrap around the butterfly chrysalis until temperatures are consistently 50 degrees for five days or more. Encourage your building management to adopt sustainable gardening practices in your green spaces.

Save the Date: Earth Love Day on April 22nd, 11 am - 2 pm On Roosevelt Island, Earth Love Day will be held at the Meditation Lawn and Blackwell House Plaza, and will include a book swap/drop, clothing drop, used battery drop, and fun activities for all ages. Come meet Haki volunteers, participate in the Tree Tally, and learn more about the many group efforts to restore the land, air, and water.

Hope to see you at the bins at Good Shepherd Plaza soon.