You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Orchestra Spring Classical Concert - Violin & Viola Duo Performing Mozart, Bach & More Thursday March 30 At Good Shepherd Chapel

According to Roosevelt Island Concerts:

Thursday, March 30th, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Good Shepherd Center

This Thursday: Spring Concert



The program will consist of the first duo Mozart wrote for such a pairing, a piece written by Martinu during his brief time in the US, and a jig by the prolific fiddler Mark O'Connor. Interspersed between these three duo mainstays will be various inventions Bach Inventions - works for two voices that belong to no particular instruments, lovingly adopted by our musicians for this concert.

On violin will be your Roosevelt Island Orchestra concertmaster, Kobi Malkin, joined by a new friend to RIC, Tanner Menees, on viola. Please help us give them a warm welcome as they bring their superb musicianship to Roosevelt Island.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo No. 1 in G Major for Violin and Viola, K .423

Bohuslav Martinu: Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola

Mark O’Connor: F. C.’s Jig for Violin and Viola

J.S. Bach: Various Inventions

The series is made possible by the Musicians Emergency Fund, Roosevelt Island Public Purpose Fund, Hudson/Related’s Riverwalk Crossing, and our generous audience and supporters.

Your generous contribution keeps the series affordable:

Suggested donation: $20

Students & seniors: $10