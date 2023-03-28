You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Orchestra Spring Classical Concert - Violin & Viola Duo Performing Mozart, Bach & More Thursday March 30 At Good Shepherd Chapel
According to Roosevelt Island Concerts:
Thursday, March 30th, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
Good Shepherd Center
This Thursday: Spring Concert
The program will consist of the first duo Mozart wrote for such a pairing, a piece written by Martinu during his brief time in the US, and a jig by the prolific fiddler Mark O'Connor. Interspersed between these three duo mainstays will be various inventions Bach Inventions - works for two voices that belong to no particular instruments, lovingly adopted by our musicians for this concert.
On violin will be your Roosevelt Island Orchestra concertmaster, Kobi Malkin, joined by a new friend to RIC, Tanner Menees, on viola. Please help us give them a warm welcome as they bring their superb musicianship to Roosevelt Island.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo No. 1 in G Major for Violin and Viola, K .423
Bohuslav Martinu: Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola
Mark O’Connor: F. C.’s Jig for Violin and Viola
J.S. Bach: Various Inventions
The series is made possible by the Musicians Emergency Fund, Roosevelt Island Public Purpose Fund, Hudson/Related’s Riverwalk Crossing, and our generous audience and supporters.
Your generous contribution keeps the series affordable:
Suggested donation: $20
Students & seniors: $10
More info on
Roosevelt Island Concerts available at their website
and here's
Roosevelt Island Concerts
presentation of Schubert:Symphony No.5 in August 2021 at the Good Shepherd Chapel.
