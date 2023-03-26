Watch Video Showing RIVAA Gallery "The Sound Of Jazz Guitar"Jam Session And Fascinating History Lesson Too - You Can Help Continue The Jazz Tradition At RIVAA Gallery

Before the jam session began musician Andrew Baird gave the audience a brief history of the Jazz Guitar.

According to Mr Baird:

What happened is jazz, along with a lot of musicians and people were moving North during the Great Migration from New Orleans to Chicago. ... a blues musician from New Orleans named Lonnie Johnson moved up to Chicago and started hearing the sounds of jazz and the bands started getting bigger and louder.

Another musician who was actually from Pennsylvania named Eddie Lane who was an Italian-American came over to Chicago and started hearing bands and playing and they formed a Duo. They were actually the first group to popularize jazz guitar with two guitars together on a recording and that was from 1928....

... Charlie Christian, and if you've never heard that name I would say go check him out and listen to him. He's one of the most important figures in jazz for a lot of reasons but primarily being he was the first lead guitar player in a Jazz Ensemble big band setting to be featured as a soloist...