Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident Mary Cavanaugh-Lutts Passed Away At 80 Years Of Age, Her Spirit, Quick Wit, Love And Compassion Will Be Missed - Condolences To Her Family, Friends And Neighbors

The family of long time Roosevelt Island resident Mary Cavanaugh-Lutts report:



Mary Cavanaugh-Lutts passed away peacefully at home on April 26th after a long battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA in October 1942 and attended Chestnut Hill College. She relocated to New York City in the early 60’s where she began a career in the cosmetic industry, working for Revlon and later as a Marketing Director for Love Cosmetics. In the 1980’s, Mary changed course and began a career in professional voiceover and television commercials. Later, she saw a need for home cleaning services to accommodate all the working parents on Roosevelt Island and started the Best Home Services in 1989.

Mary moved to Roosevelt Island in 1977 and has resided there very happily ever since. She was active in the Catholic parish and offered her time to many activities for the community including: Roosevelt Island Little League, Roosevelt Island Soccer League, Roosevelt Island Cub Scouts and worked with other long time RI residents to start the Little Apple Day Camp for families during the Summer recess.

Mary loved to read, excelled at Jeopardy and was always pushing her culinary limits. She was happiest when tending to her plants, singing, listening to music and spending time on the beach with loved ones.

To family and closest friends she was affectionately known as “Dukes” and as “Granny Dukes” to her grandson. Mary was sharp, strong and as folks know; took gruff from no one. Her spirit, quick wit, love, and compassion for others will be missed.

Mary is survived by her son Matthew Lutts and his wife Kimberly Lutts; grandson Gabriel Lutts, Groton, CT.