Stabbing Inside The Roosevelt Island Bread & Butter Deli Last Night - Male Victim Slashed In Arm, Thigh And Head, 3 Suspects Fled In Jeep, NYPD Investigating
NYC 911 reported last evening:
Queens | 579 Main St.— New York City 911 (@NYC_Alerts911) May 5, 2023
Confirmed knifepoint robbery. Three m/b suspects fled in a black Jeep.
114 Precinct reporting this. Roosevelt Island— Chris (@Chris__4198) May 5, 2023
In response to my inquiry this morning, a NYPD spokesperson reported:
On Thursday May 4 approximately 9:38 PM at 579 Main Street, a male victim was slashed with a knife on his right arm, right thigh and head. 3 Suspects fled in a jeep. A motive is not known at this time and the incident is currently under investigation.
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced via a 10:50 AM Advisory and Twitter:
On Thursday May 4th at approximately 9:40PM a person was assaulted with a knife inside the deli located at 579 Main Street. NYPD and PSD responded quickly to the location where they found a victim who was stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to Cornell Hospital in stable condition. Subjects were unidentified by the deli workers and fled the scene prior to NYPD/PSD arrival in a dark Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked in front of the deli. At this time, PSD & NYPD reports indicate this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.
Last Tuesday, May 2, during a Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement meeting, NYPD 114 Precinct Commander Deputy Inspector Kenneth Gorman
and RIOC Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown
described Roosevelt Island as being a very safe neighborhood.
More very interesting video from the meeting here
