Remote Controlled Trash Barrel Robots Tested At Astor Place Plaza By Cornell Tech Researchers - Do You Find Them Friendly Or Creepy, Will Cornell Tech Trash Barrel Robots Be Coming To Roosevelt Island Next?

In a study by researchers from @CornellCIS and @cornell_tech, most people in a #Manhattan plaza welcomed trash barrel #Robots and happily gave them garbage, though some people found them to be creepy. @wendyju @TheOfficialACM https://t.co/9gpeenlGq1 — Cornell Chronicle (@CornellNews) April 19, 2023

According to the Cornell Chronicle

Cornell researchers built and remotely controlled two trash barrel robots – one for landfill waste and one for recycling – at a plaza in Manhattan to see how people would respond to the seemingly autonomous robots. Most people welcomed them and happily gave them trash, though a minority found them to be creepy. The researchers now have plans to see how other communities behave. If you’re a resident of New York City, these trash barrel robots may be coming soon to a borough near you. A team led by Wendy Ju, associate professor at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech and the Technion, and a member of the Department of Information Science in the Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science, constructed the robots from a blue or gray barrel mounted on recycled hoverboard parts. They equipped the robots with a 360-degree camera and operated them using a joystick....

Watch the Cornell Tech Trash Barrel Robots in action at Astor Place Plaza.



Where's the best area to test out the Trash Barrel Robots on Roosevelt Island? How about a test on the weekend at the Riverwalk Commons?

In 2019, Professor Ju gave a talk to the Roosevelt Island community about human interaction with automation, focusing on self driving cars. Here's some of the conversation.

Video of Professor's Ju's full presentation, including a story about a visit with David Letterman and Melinda Gates is here.