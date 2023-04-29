You're Invited To Come Celebrate International Jazz Day Sunday April 30 - There's A Jazz Jam Session With Musicians From Around The World At The Roosevelt Island RIVVA Gallery

According to the Roosevelt Island Visual Art Association (RIVAA)



Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street) brings back a much appreciated annual event: the International Jazz Day Celebration Jam Session Sunday April 30 starting at 3 PM to 6 PM



All over the world musicians and listeners will be participating in a great musical celebration.

RIVAA makes it extra special by surrounding the music with art.

While entry is free, we suggest a $10 donation at the door. Thank you for your support which helps RIVAA to continue hosting these special events.

Many thanks to Susheel Kurien for holding this and similar, exceptional jazz jam sessions at RIVAA Gallery.