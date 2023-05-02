Project Main Street 7th Annual Roosevelt Island Tim Sheehy Softball Classic To Support Individuals And Families Battling ALS Lou Gehrig's Disease Taking Place Saturday May 6 At Capobianco Field - Fundraising Gala Thursday May 4 With Live Performance By Roosevelt Islander Grandmaster Dee

This week is the annual Project Main Street Tim Sheehy Fundraising Gala

to support individuals and families battling ALS Lou Gehrig's disease.

According to Project Main Street:

Here are links to purchase Gala tickets , directions on how to participate & donate to the Tim Sheehy Softball Classic and to become a Sponsor .

Our mission is to improve the quality of life for those afflicted with ALS by providing direct financial assistance. We are the only non-profit, all-volunteer organization that provides direct financial assistance to people struggling with ALS. We have proudly raised over 2 million dollars since 2006! It is annual fundraising events like these, the Project Main Street Gala and the Tim Sheehy Softball Classic, that help us achieve such goals!

I want to thank everybody for coming out to the Tim Sheehy Classic to benefit Project Main Street.

Project Main Street as most of you know is an ALS charity. We support people living with ALS.

We were founded by Tim Sheehy, a childhood friend of most of ours, a long time Roosevelt Island resident who cared about helping other people at a time when nobody would have felt bad if he was just thinking about himself.

But when Tim was diagnosed with ALS he was concerned with helping other people with ALS even after he was gone. He put together Project Main Street.



The connection to Roosevelt Island is obvious. Most of the founders and the people that have worked on Project Main Street are from Roosevelt Island. The name itself is dedicated to Roosevelt Island. This is a Roosevelt Island-born charity that has helped people since 2006 across the country.

Together this small volunteer organization that Tim Sheehy conceived in his mind has raised over 1.5 million dollars for people. So today we're talking about Project Main Street. We're talking about ALS.

We're also talking about Roosevelt Island because this is what makes this event so special to us. To come out here on the field that we used to play on when we were kids. To see all of our old friends together not just getting together but getting together to do something good for society is so meaningful to us and to have all the new friends that come here that are not from Roosevelt Island but have joined this family and become part of the Roosevelt Island Project Main Street family.

We thank you....