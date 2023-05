Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery reports:

Please join us at RIVAA gallery on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4PM. Island House Recordings will be presenting an afternoon of music with Adeline Hotel and Quarterly performing.



I'm excited to announce another installment of 'String Together' at RIVAA Gallery on Roosevelt Island. This Sunday, May 7th at 4pm, we're hosting @adelinehotel and Quarterly. Both on @ruinationrecs, an amazing label here in BK. Gorgeous music on a Sunday afternoon. See u there! pic.twitter.com/0MaHgX49lz — Island House Recordings (@Islandhouserecs) May 2, 2023

While you’re here view our current exhibition of art by residents of Coler Hospital. We would love to see you. Bring your family and friends. A $10. contribution is requested for the musical event. Admission to the gallery is always free.