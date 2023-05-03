RIOC Announces May 19 As Opening Date For Long Delayed $12 Million Renovated Sportpark Recreational Facility - "We Have Won" Says Roosevelt Island Resident After RIOC Forced By Community Protest And Local Politicians To Reduce Monthly Fee From $125 To $30

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced yesterday that the long delayed opening of the $12 million renovated Sportspark recreational facility is finally scheduled to open May 19.

According to RIOC:

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes today announced revised pricing plans for the highly anticipated Sportspark Complex that reflect RIOC’s commitment to ensuring all island residents and visitors can enjoy what this remarkable, newly renovated facility has to offer. The facility’s grand re-opening is now scheduled for May 19, 2023....

The initial Sportspark pricing plan announced by RIOC was not one in which all or even most Roosevelt Island residents could afford.



Roosevelt Island residents were outraged that RIOC's new Sportspark pricing structure was more in line with a privately owned Equinox Gym than an affordable community recreational center.... began a petition to protest RIOC's new Sportspark fee structure...

Local politicians including NY State Senator Liz Kreuger, NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and NYC Council Member Julie Menin supported Roosevelt Island residents in calling for RIOC to reduce the Sportspark pricing structure to an affordable level. They exerted pressure on NY State Governor Kathy Hochul and NY State Commissioner of Homes and Community Renewal/RIOC Board Chair RuthAnne Visnauskas to force RIOC staff to reduce their planned fee structure.

These efforts were successful.



The new Sportspark fee structure announced yesterday reduces the previously announced fee of $125 monthly for an adult Roosevelt Island resident to $30 monthly and Roosevelt Island Senior/Disabled rates have gone down from $99 monthly to $25 monthly.

Here's the new Sportspark pricing structure.



Upon learning of the revised Sportspark pricing structure, Roosevelt Island resident and Sportspark user Volker Hage writes:

WE HAVE WON! I think we can be a bit proud as a community - RIOC changed the Sportspark pricing and lists the monthly fee of $30. Before the pandemic we paid $300 / year, so I would say it’s equivalent. The discount for seniors is minimal though...

Roosevelt Island resident, Sportspark swimmer and organizer of the Sportspark petition drive Roberta Kleiman reports:

The Resident Adult rate is a very reasonable increase, which I’m very pleased about. However, I am extremely disappointed by the senior/disabled rates. This is insulting to these groups and is a much higher percentage than they pay at Riverbank State park and at the NYC Recreation Centers. The drop in fee is also out of reach for many and way above the Riverbank State Park Fees. It’s great that the rates for children and teens are relatively low, but I think seniors/disabled are being unfairly treated. This is just plain wrong! However, even with a “reasonable” increase increase (from $300/year to $360/year) I will likely have to keep swimming at the NYC Recreation Centers. I pay $25/year, have access to all city indoor pools, and all recreation centers which offer a wide variety of programs. I sincerely hope RIOC be fair to seniors/disabled and lower the monthly fee to half of the adult fee.

According to NY State Senator Liz Krueger



This is great news for many reasons! am very pleased that the Roosevelt Island community spoke out and that RIOC listened to their voices and has proposed Sportspark rates that are affordable ensuring that Sportpark remains widely available for Roosevelt Islanders to enjoy.

And NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright:

The Sportspark is a hub for our community and I look forward to the reopening for all Roosevelt Islanders to benefit from healthy fitness and sports activities. I am pleased to see that the new fee structure we fought for is more affordable and more equitable for residents.

And NYC Council Member Julie Menin:

Roosevelt Islanders deserve a central hub of wellness and fitness that is affordable and RIOC’s adjusted pricing fees for the newly-renovated Sportspark are much more reasonable. Burdensome fees should not be a deterrent from recreation and I appreciate that RIOC has listened to the advocacy of Roosevelt Islanders and elected officials to make changes to the fee structure. I look forward to the reopening of the facility.

RIOC adds: