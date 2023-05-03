RIOC Announces May 19 As Opening Date For Long Delayed $12 Million Renovated Sportpark Recreational Facility - "We Have Won" Says Roosevelt Island Resident After RIOC Forced By Community Protest And Local Politicians To Reduce Monthly Fee From $125 To $30
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced yesterday that the long delayed opening of the $12 million renovated Sportspark recreational facility is finally scheduled to open May 19.
According to RIOC:
Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes today announced revised pricing plans for the highly anticipated Sportspark Complex that reflect RIOC’s commitment to ensuring all island residents and visitors can enjoy what this remarkable, newly renovated facility has to offer. The facility’s grand re-opening is now scheduled for May 19, 2023....
The initial Sportspark pricing plan announced by RIOC was not one in which all or even most Roosevelt Island residents could afford.
Roosevelt Island residents were outraged that RIOC's new Sportspark pricing structure was more in line with a privately owned Equinox Gym than an affordable community recreational center.... began a petition to protest RIOC's new Sportspark fee structure...
Local politicians including NY State Senator Liz Kreuger, NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and NYC Council Member Julie Menin supported Roosevelt Island residents in calling for RIOC to reduce the Sportspark pricing structure to an affordable level. They exerted pressure on NY State Governor Kathy Hochul and NY State Commissioner of Homes and Community Renewal/RIOC Board Chair RuthAnne Visnauskas to force RIOC staff to reduce their planned fee structure.
These efforts were successful.
The new Sportspark fee structure announced yesterday reduces the previously announced fee of $125 monthly for an adult Roosevelt Island resident to $30 monthly and Roosevelt Island Senior/Disabled rates have gone down from $99 monthly to $25 monthly.
Here's the new Sportspark pricing structure.
WE HAVE WON!
I think we can be a bit proud as a community - RIOC changed the Sportspark pricing and lists the monthly fee of $30. Before the pandemic we paid $300 / year, so I would say it’s equivalent. The discount for seniors is minimal though...
Roosevelt Island resident, Sportspark swimmer and organizer of the Sportspark petition drive Roberta Kleiman reports:
The Resident Adult rate is a very reasonable increase, which I’m very pleased about.
However, I am extremely disappointed by the senior/disabled rates. This is insulting to these groups and is a much higher percentage than they pay at Riverbank State park and at the NYC Recreation Centers. The drop in fee is also out of reach for many and way above the Riverbank State Park Fees.
It’s great that the rates for children and teens are relatively low, but I think seniors/disabled are being unfairly treated. This is just plain wrong!
However, even with a “reasonable” increase increase (from $300/year to $360/year) I will likely have to keep swimming at the NYC Recreation Centers. I pay $25/year, have access to all city indoor pools, and all recreation centers which offer a wide variety of programs.
I sincerely hope RIOC be fair to seniors/disabled and lower the monthly fee to half of the adult fee.
According to NY State Senator Liz Krueger
This is great news for many reasons! am very pleased that the Roosevelt Island community spoke out and that RIOC listened to their voices and has proposed Sportspark rates that are affordable ensuring that Sportpark remains widely available for Roosevelt Islanders to enjoy.
And NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright:
The Sportspark is a hub for our community and I look forward to the reopening for all Roosevelt Islanders to benefit from healthy fitness and sports activities. I am pleased to see that the new fee structure we fought for is more affordable and more equitable for residents.
And NYC Council Member Julie Menin:
Roosevelt Islanders deserve a central hub of wellness and fitness that is affordable and RIOC’s adjusted pricing fees for the newly-renovated Sportspark are much more reasonable. Burdensome fees should not be a deterrent from recreation and I appreciate that RIOC has listened to the advocacy of Roosevelt Islanders and elected officials to make changes to the fee structure. I look forward to the reopening of the facility.
RIOC adds:
... “We heard you loud and clear when it came to pricing our Sportspark memberships, and we’ve come up with a plan that we feel puts affordability and access first for island residents,” said Shelton J. Haynes, President and CEO of RIOC. “While adjusting the prices did require us to rethink some of our programming ideas, ultimately what we at RIOC want most is for everyone to be able to enjoy the incredible $12 million renovation that, when finally open to the public, is going to blow people away. I look at the before and after photos of the pool, the basketball courts, the locker rooms, and I can’t believe it’s the same building. The transformation is truly stunning and I’m excited for people to finally see the finished product starting at our grand re-opening on May 19th. Sportspark is going to quickly reestablish itself as a central hub for island activity, a perfect place to work out and have fun, and a destination for people to explore and enjoy from all corners of the city.”
Resident Adult Memberships (island residents ages 18+) will now be $30-per-month and come with total access to the complex’s full complement of amenities, including the swimming pool, basketball court, fitness center, recreation room, and locker rooms. Non-resident Adult Memberships will be $70-per-month and come with the same access to the Complex’s full amenities.
The Seniors (ages 65+) and Disabled membership rate is now set at $25-per-month and comes with complete access to the complex’s amenities. For Teens (ages 13-17), pricing is set at $15-per-month. Teens ages 15-17 will have complete access to the facility, while teens ages 13 and 14 will have access to everything except the fitness center and studio. To qualify, Teens must sign-up for their memberships in-person accompanied by a parent or guardian, and Seniors must provide proof of identity and age.
Child Memberships (ages 12 and under) for Sportspark will be free of charge and must be added to an existing Adult or Senior Membership plan. While in Sportspark, Child Members must always be accompanied by adults and are restricted from using the fitness center and studio for safety purposes.
For those looking to experience all that Sportspark has to offer sporadically without a membership, daily rates for adults (ages 18+) are set at $15, while the children’s (ages 17 and under) daily rate will be $10. (Parents or guardians must be present to sign a waiver for child drop-in members).
RIOC will begin offering tours of the facility on May 19th every half hour from 2pm to 7pm. RIOC will also offer tours every half hour on Saturday May 20th and Sunday May 21st from 10am to 3pm. After opening weekend, tours will be regularly offered every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7:30am-9:30am, 12pm-2pm, 5pm-7pm. You can schedule your tours now by visiting our link: https://calendly.com/sportsparkri/sportspark-tour
Major improvements to the facility include:
- A state-of-the-art fitness center;
- A new pool & and elevated amenities;
- Upgraded HVAC & Lighting;
- Installation of energy-efficient systems;
- A reimagined gymnasium;
- A recreational game room;
- Brand-new locker rooms;
- Brand-new single & family restrooms;
- Brand-new showers;
- A fitness studio;
- Event function space;
- Renovated common areas;
- A reception check-in system; and
- Resurfacing of the building’s façade.
Sportspark hours are Monday to Friday 7 AM to 8 PM Saturday and Sunday 9 AM to 5 PM.
0 comments :
Post a Comment