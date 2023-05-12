Roosevelt Island Pickleball Grand Opening Today, RIOC President Thanks Residents For Their Advocacy And They Return The Thanks For Listening And Opening The 2 Outdoor Pickleball Courts - Watch Video Of The Ribbon Cutting And Play

Today was a good day for Roosevelt Island residents with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony marking the Grand Opening of 2 new Pickleball Courts next to the Sportspark recreational facility followed by the inaugural games being played.

Vicki Feinmel and Lorraine Altman first advocated to Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes last October to bring Pickleball to Roosevelt Island. I spoke to Ms Feinmel, Ms Altman, Joyce Short and Gloria Herman after their first Roosevelt Island Pickleball game today.



The Pickleball courts are free and open 7 days a week from sunrise to sunset. Ms Short notes that the Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) will have a beginners Pickleball program Tuesday and Thursday mornings for its members.

RIOC President Shelton Haynes reported during the Grand Opening Ceremony:

... So many things happen in the community because of advocacy from the residents. We appreciate that. We're listening. We're trying to make sure that we accommodate the best we can. This is one of the many accommodations you can see that we're actually moving forward, so thank you.

Ms Feinmel noted:

I'd like to thank Shelton and the RIOC board for our two new beautiful Pickleball courts Every time I saw Shelton either on the street or at a meeting I would bring up Pickleball. I nagged and nagged and nagged until it was a final go. We are thrilled the courts are open and ready to play even though it took a while, it was well worth the wait. again. I want to thank RIOC and of course I hope that we will be able to get courts for the Winter indoors.

And Ms Short added:

... Everybody knows I think that exercise is really crucial it's the Fountain of Youth and we particularly thank Shelton and the Board for standing behind the fitness and the health of all of our population...

Here's the full Roosevelt Island Pickleball Grand Opening Ceremony.



and the Roosevelt Island Pickleball Court rules.

The Sportspark recreational facility Grand Opening in next Friday May 19.