NYC Health Department Confirms 2 Residents Of Roosevelt Island Rivercross Coop Building With Legionnaires' Disease - Source Of Illness Unknown At This Time And Health Department Conducting Investigation Of Building Water Distribution Systems Says Coop Board Directors/Management
I learned from several Roosevelt Island Rivercross building tipsters this past
weekend that the
NYC Health Department
confirmed 2 cases of Legionnaires Disease among its residents.
I understand that NYC Health Dept informed Rivercross building management of 2 Legionnaires disease cases among residents.
Is that true?
The Management and the Board of Rivercross Tenants’ Corp. (Rivercross) are in receipt of an order from the Commissioner of the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (the Health Department). The order indicates that the Health Department has received reports of two persons with Legionnaires’ disease residing at 531 Main Street who may have been exposed to water containing Legionella in a 12-month period.The source of the residents' illness is unknown.
The health and wellness of our residents and staff is paramount, and we are fully collaborating with the Health Department and our environmental professionals to ensure that we take all necessary steps to comply with this investigation, test our building water distribution systems, and are prepared to implement any required health remediating measures as directed to do so.
This investigation is being driven by the Department of Health and we remain committed in our efforts to expeditiously complete this process and eliminate Rivercross as the possible source for these cases.
Below is the October 20 message from the Rivercross Board/Management to
residents and October 19 NYC Health Department notice about the Rivercross
Legionnaires diseases cases.
Here's more from NYC Health Department
on Legionnaires Disease and building evaluations.
Residents report being told at Zoom informational meeting last night that the Legionnaires' disease building investigation is estimated to take about 2 weeks.
UPDATE 10/25 - According to a Rivercross resident, those attending the Zoom meeting on Monday evening were told:
... the 2 cases were diagnosed in July 2023 AND September 2023 but no exact dates given....
