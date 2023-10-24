NYC Health Department Confirms 2 Residents Of Roosevelt Island Rivercross Coop Building With Legionnaires' Disease - Source Of Illness Unknown At This Time And Health Department Conducting Investigation Of Building Water Distribution Systems Says Coop Board Directors/Management

The health and wellness of our residents and staff is paramount, and we are fully collaborating with the Health Department and our environmental professionals to ensure that we take all necessary steps to comply with this investigation, test our building water distribution systems, and are prepared to implement any required health remediating measures as directed to do so.

This investigation is being driven by the Department of Health and we remain committed in our efforts to expeditiously complete this process and eliminate Rivercross as the possible source for these cases.