NBC Nightly News Feature Story Tonight On Roosevelt Island Southpoint Park SUGi Pocket Healing Forest Planted Last Month - Interview With Local Resident And iDig2Learn Founder Christina Delfico
NBC Nightly News featured local Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico in a story this evening about the Southpoint Park SUGi Pocket Healing Forest that was planted Saturday April 6.
Watch the story.
More info on the Roosevelt Island Healing Forest at the SUGi web site.
Here's my interview with Ms Delfico and SUGi Project Founder Elise Van Middelem during the April 6, 2024 planting.
And you can join iDig2Learn at the May 19 Forest Care Day.
0 comments :
Post a Comment