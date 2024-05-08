You're Invited To A Free Thought Provoking Panel Discussion On The History, Impact and Ongoing Challenges Surrounding Banned Books In The U.S. At The Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park May 16 - Sign Up Now To Secure Your Seat

The Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park is hosting:

Beyond the Ban: Exploring the Landscape of Banned Books





Thursday, May 16 · 5 - 7pm Join us for a lively discussion on controversial books that have been banned or challenged throughout history.

Come join us at Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park for a thought-provoking discussion on banned books. Moderated by renowned journalist and editor Katrina vanden Heuvel, our panel of experts will delve into the controversial world of literature that has been censored or challenged throughout history. Discover the stories behind these banned books and explore the importance of freedom of expression. Don't miss out on this enlightening event!