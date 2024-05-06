Former Resident Pays Tribute To His Deceased Dog Petey With A Farewell Tour Sprinkling His Ashes At Special Roosevelt Island Spots They Both Loved

Scott Piro is a former Roosevelt Island resident who when he lived here was very active advocating on behalf of local dog owners, traffic safety issues and participating in various community events. Mr Piro could often be seen walking around Roosevelt Island with his beloved dog Petey.

Mr Piro moved from Roosevelt Island several years ago but stays in touch with his Roosevelt Island friends.

Mr Piro returned last week to Roosevelt Island on a farewell tour to pay tribute to the deceased Petey by sprinkling some of the dog's ashes at the special Roosevelt Island locations they shared.







